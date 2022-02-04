Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Matarbari Deep Sea Port to get 283 acres in March

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: The Cox's Bazar district administration will begin disbursement of Tk 162 crore for acquisition of 283 acres of land for the first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali next week.
According to district administration sources, the land is expected to be handed over to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) in March.
CPA sources said with the handing over of the land, the CPA will go for construction of the deep sea port at Matarbari.
Meanwhile, CPA had paid an additional amount of Tk 88 crore for the  acquisition of 283 acres of land for the first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.
The CPA management handed over the cheque of Tk 88 crore on January 13.
The total cost of the land has now increased to Tk 162.50 crore.
CPA sources said they had completed the process of acquiring 1,225 acres of land for the construction of the proposed Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali.
In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox's Bazar district administration and the CPA had completed the survey.
An area of 1,225 acres of land has been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project.
According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than US$500 in the proposed deep sea port where mother vessels of with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2,000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8,000 TEUs of container will take berth.
According to sources, with the completion of the construction of the first phase of the construction work by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.
Meanwhile, the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing. Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail through.  It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors of the project.
Two jetties have been constructed for the plant and a dozen more will be built for commercial use. One of the jetties for the plant will be used to import coal and the other for oil.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baitul Mukarram’s Khatib Salahuddin passes away
Two govt officials to face music
No agencies extorting pilgrims: HAAB chief
7 DU colleges, 3 univs to hold exams
Indo-Bangla trade to find pace through Border Haat
BD now an important economic, political partner: Germany
Nat’l Library Day tomorrow
Matarbari Deep Sea Port to get 283 acres in March


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft