Matarbari Deep Sea Port to get 283 acres in March

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: The Cox's Bazar district administration will begin disbursement of Tk 162 crore for acquisition of 283 acres of land for the first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali next week.

According to district administration sources, the land is expected to be handed over to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) in March.

CPA sources said with the handing over of the land, the CPA will go for construction of the deep sea port at Matarbari.

Meanwhile, CPA had paid an additional amount of Tk 88 crore for the acquisition of 283 acres of land for the first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.

The CPA management handed over the cheque of Tk 88 crore on January 13.

The total cost of the land has now increased to Tk 162.50 crore.

CPA sources said they had completed the process of acquiring 1,225 acres of land for the construction of the proposed Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali.

In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox's Bazar district administration and the CPA had completed the survey.

An area of 1,225 acres of land has been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project.

According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than US$500 in the proposed deep sea port where mother vessels of with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2,000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8,000 TEUs of container will take berth.

According to sources, with the completion of the construction of the first phase of the construction work by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.

Meanwhile, the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing. Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail through. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors of the project.

Two jetties have been constructed for the plant and a dozen more will be built for commercial use. One of the jetties for the plant will be used to import coal and the other for oil.








