Mithila gets bail in Evaly scam case

Actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over fraudulence involvement with e-commerce platform Evaly.

Judge Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order after the actress surrendered before it and sought bail in the case.

As per the High Court's directive the actress prayed to CMM for bail. The High Court granted her anticipatory bail for eight weeks on December 13 last year,

Sam Rahman, an aggrieved customer of Evaly, filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station on December 4 last year against nine people including Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, Chairman Shamima Nasrin, musician Tahsan Khan, and actress Mithila.

The case statement is that celebrities Tahsan, Mithila and Faria were in different positions at Evaly. Because of their presence and their various promotional talks, Saad Sam invested Tk 3,18,000 in Evaly.

Tahsan was the Goodwill Ambassador of Evaly, and Mithila was associated with Evaly as the face of the company's lifestyle products. Rassel and Shamima are now in jail custody in another case filed against them over fraud charge.













