Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Discovery of malaria vaccine

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273

Dear Sir
It is heartening to know that, after 30 years of continuous research and desperate efforts, scientists have finally succeeded in discovering the first vaccine against the deadly mosquito-borne disease malaria. GlaxoSmithKline, a UK pharmaceutical company, has been able to invent a vaccine for the first time in the world.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the world's first vaccine to fight malaria, paving the way for the deaths of millions of people. The development of an effective malaria vaccine after more than a hundred years of trying is a major achievement for medical science. Malaria is one of the oldest and deadliest infectious diseases in the world. The mosquito-borne disease kills at least 500,000 people each year, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa. Among them, the number of children under 5 years of age is more than 260,000. It is the first effective human-made vaccine against any parasitic disease, not just malaria. Mosquitoes spread various mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

In 2013, the number of malaria cases worldwide was around 200 million. Children are more susceptible to this mosquito-borne disease due to lack of effective antidotes. We hope that the newly developed vaccine will reduce the disease, reducing the death rate.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discovery of malaria vaccine
The Bosnian crisis from the isolationist perspective
RCEP:  A geopolitical gain for China
Be aware of the deadly disease
Bilateral ties of Bangladesh and the UK
In a fast-changing world, the Taliban remain the same
‘Delmicron’ can be scary
Global community needs to collaborate to tackle future risks


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft