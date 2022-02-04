Discovery of malaria vaccine

Dear Sir

It is heartening to know that, after 30 years of continuous research and desperate efforts, scientists have finally succeeded in discovering the first vaccine against the deadly mosquito-borne disease malaria. GlaxoSmithKline, a UK pharmaceutical company, has been able to invent a vaccine for the first time in the world.



However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the world's first vaccine to fight malaria, paving the way for the deaths of millions of people. The development of an effective malaria vaccine after more than a hundred years of trying is a major achievement for medical science. Malaria is one of the oldest and deadliest infectious diseases in the world. The mosquito-borne disease kills at least 500,000 people each year, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa. Among them, the number of children under 5 years of age is more than 260,000. It is the first effective human-made vaccine against any parasitic disease, not just malaria. Mosquitoes spread various mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, chikungunya and malaria.



In 2013, the number of malaria cases worldwide was around 200 million. Children are more susceptible to this mosquito-borne disease due to lack of effective antidotes. We hope that the newly developed vaccine will reduce the disease, reducing the death rate.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID

