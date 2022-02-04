

Be aware of the deadly disease



It is a disease that kills about 9.6 million people every year. There may be a number of reasons behind this. The risk of such diseases increases from eating habits to smoking or alcohol or lack of exercise. Even tobacco alone is the leading cause of death for 22 percent of the world's population. In addition, about 26 percent of the people in our country are deprived of medical facilities. The number of cancer patients in our country is increasing day by day. At present, it is more than 2 million. About 50 percent of cancer patients between the ages of 30 and 69 die prematurely. The World Health Organization (WHO) has focused on early detection and treatment of cancer patients.



In our country, men are more prone to tobacco related cancers. In addition, men are more prone to esophageal and colon cancer. Prostate cancer is relatively low. And women have a higher risk of developing breast cancer, cervical cancer, esophageal cancer, colon cancer, and ovarian cancer. However, the number of women getting lung cancer is also increasing nowadays. And for both men and women, the incidence of nose-ear-throat cancer is on the rise.



The most common cancers are lung, breast and bowel cancers, respectively. If this issue is not taken seriously globally now, it is estimated that the number of deaths due to cancer will reach 13.1 million annually by 2030. However, at present more than 40% of the cancers found in humans are curable and the survival rate of infected patients is also increasing. Advances in cancer diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation have given patients the greatest confidence in the proper treatment of cancer.



Cancer is a chronic disorder. Or cancer is a combination of diseases related to uncontrolled cell division. The death rate from this disease is still very high. Because, cancer is not easily detected in the early stages, it is not possible to give any good treatment in the last stage. In fact, no cure for cancer has yet been discovered. Different types of treatment methods are used to cure cancer.



However, if diagnosed early, the chances of curing the disease are greatly increased. There are more than 200 types of cancer. Every cancer is different and their treatment is also different. There is a lot of research being done on cancer and a lot of new information is being found about it. The name cancer is terrifying. Even if I don't say anything about the horrors, in today's society, there is no one among the friendly relatives who has not given his life for this terrible disease. Wars, floods and famines come and go temporarily in society, destroying many lives, but this devastating disease, cancer, continues to wreak havoc on human society.



In the last two decades, as many patients have died in this disease, so many people have not lost their lives in any war. The only way to save people from cancer is to analyze the causes of the disease. Cancer is one of the most complex and difficult diseases in the human body. Human body is a moving factory. Allah Ta'ala, the Almighty, has created human beings and has determined the specific functions of each of the organs that He has given inside and outside the body. We get sick only when there is irregularity in our daily movement and eating habits.



The human body is made up of a number of cells. Each cell has a fixed lifespan. New cells are created in the body through cell division. But if it is uncontrolled, lumps or lumps of flesh are formed in the body. This is known as tumour. In many cases the tumour is not malignant. Only swollen, it is known as 'benign tumour'. Malignant tumours are also known cancers. It can spread through blood or lymphatic vessels in different parts of the body and cause premature death.



Cancer is not contagious in any way, that is, it is not transmitted from one person to another.



Cancer can affect anyone. However, most deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries, since they have less access to cancer treatment than those living in high-income countries. Cancer has a significant impact on the economy. World Cancer Day campaigns are important for raising awareness and providing cancer care, especially in remote and low-middle income countries.



The first signs of cancer are:

Feeling of tired or depressed for a long time can be the cause of many diseases, even cancer. If you loss weight suddenly without any reason, there is reason to worry. Many cancers causes lose of weight in a hurry. If you suffer from pain in any part of the body for a long time without any apparent cause (such as injury), then there is reason to worry if the medicine does not work.



If you see an abnormal lump in any part of the body or you see a lump in the flesh or notice such a change, then it is a sign of something which is not desirable to you. Frequent fever destroys the normal immune system when the cancer is in the body. Abnormal skin changes are an easy way to detect such cancers. If you see that the cough does not go away even after taking the medicine, then it should be taken more than the winter cough.



If you have to go to the toilet frequently for stool or urination, there is reason to worry about cancer. Bleeding from the vagina or rectum, are also symptoms of cancer. If someone suffers from regular indigestion after eating, then there is reason to worry about stomach, throat or throat cancer. However, these symptoms are usually not taken seriously. Yet illness is never to be avoided.

