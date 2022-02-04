In a fast-changing world, the Taliban remain the same



Syed Badiuzzaman



Within just months after the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban leaders began to reveal their true colours. First, they re-introduced many of their old policies that reversed the progress of Afghan women and girls that was achieved at a cost of billions of dollars in 20 years. And then they took away the rights and freedom of a fast-growing vibrant Afghan media.

After the fall of Kabul when foreign troops were leaving Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson sat down face-to-face with a female anchor at the studio of Tolo News, a 24-hour television channel and talked about moderate policies of the new Taliban. However, within a couple of days after that interview, the anchor fled Afghanistan and took shelter in an Arab country in the Middle East.



She was not the only journalist who left Afghanistan after the unexpectedly swift Taliban takeover. Like her, hundreds of Afghan journalists, many of them women, said goodbye to their homeland as the foreign forces withdrew and took refuge in different countries around the world. Another female Afghan journalist who was also an anchor at the Radio-Television Afghanistan was told by Taliban authorities that she would no longer be able to work there.



So, she too took refuge in Europe. In an interview with BBC from her new home, she said she was living in fear in new Afghanistan under the rule of the Taliban regime. Her fear was not baseless. A couple of weeks later, the Taliban security forces mercilessly beat two Afghan journalists who were treated at the hospital. Many people saw the clearly visible marks of canning on their backs and thighs in heart-breaking images circulated by international media around the world.



Since then the Taliban's attacks on Afghan journalists have been continuing unchecked. Masked gunmen on Monday kidnapped two reporters of a local television channel as they went out for lunch. According to Afghan Media Association, a newly established rights group of local journalists, the reporters of Ariana TV were picked up by the Taliban security forces from in front of the office of the television channel and then taken to an undisclosed location.



But the Taliban officials have no knowledge about their whereabouts. Talking to AFP news agency, a Taliban spokesperson denied having any information on the missing journalists. However, the Taliban officials have reportedly assured Ariana TV authorities of "a comprehensive investigation." A couple of weeks ago, two Afghan women activists who participated in a rally in Kabul for women's rights went missing. The Taliban officials have denied knowledge of their whereabouts as well.



The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan or UNAMA is extremely worried over the fate of Afghan journalists and the missing Afghan women. Reacting to the arrest of the two reporters on Monday, the UN mission has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to clarify why they arrested the journalists and also clear up the whereabouts of the two women. UNAMA tweeted: "Mounting concern about restriction on media and free expression. UN urges Taliban to make public why they detained these Ariana News reporters and to respect Afghan's rights."



Andreas von Brandt, the EU ambassador to Afghanistan wondered why the Taliban didn't respect the rights of Afghan journalists who worked for their country. In a similar message on Twitter, he wrote: "Still hard to grasp why those you claim to work for justice and better governance don't respect journalists working to improve transparency, governance and justice in Afghanistan." The Free Speech Hub, a group supporting free media in Afghanistan, asked the Taliban to immediately release the two journalists and stop cracking down on freedom of expression in Afghanistan.



The London-based Amnesty International is also deeply frustrated with the actions of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. In a strongly worded tweet just hours after the arrest of two Afghan reporters, the Amnesty International said the arrest of the two journalists was "unjustifiable" and called on the Islamic Emirate to release them immediately. The internationally applauded rights group said: "Such escalating attacks on media freedom are a grave threat to the right to freedom of expression. The Taliban must unconditionally and immediately release them."



The International Federation of Journalists or IFJ called Afghanistan the most dangerous place in the world in 2021 as nine journalists were killed in this country in the past year. In its annual report, the IFJ said that 45 journalists and media workers were killed in 20 countries and of them nine journalists, the highest number for a country, were killed in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban takeover, Afghan female journalists faced increased restrictions. They were not allowed to attend and cover some media events and press conferences held by the Taliban officials.



"We went to cover two events; one event was organized by the Kabul governor and the other by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. We were not allowed to attend the events," said Amina Hakimi, a Tolo News reporter. Groups supporting media rights in Afghanistan have expressed concerns over the newly imposed restrictions against female reporters. "Since the new government has been in power, the number of female media workers has decreased and this is worrying for us," Tolo News quoted Jamil Waqar, an official of Afghan Journalists Safety Committee as saying.



As reported by local and foreign news media from Kabul, many Afghan journalists and media workers were assaulted by Taliban security forces in recent days for covering unauthorized protest rallies in Afghanistan. Right after coming to power in August last year, the Taliban have launched a crackdown on free speech in Afghanistan by silencing dissident voices and disallowing protests of Afghan people against policies of the regime, side by side with revoking the hard-earned rights of Afghan women.



Since their takeover about six months ago, the Taliban haven't been able to show any promising sign that they will be able to govern Afghanistan in a manner that will keep this country on the road to progress and prosperity and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the Afghan people. With Afghan assets worth billions of dollars still frozen in foreign banks, the Taliban leaders are unwisely steering their country in the opposite direction undercutting rights of Afghan women, silencing the voices of opposition and stifling freedom of Afghan media.



A joint survey conducted by the Reporters Without Borders and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association has found that 40 percent of Afghan media outlets have closed down their operations since the Taliban takeover on August 15, 2021. What a sorry state of once vibrant Afghan media world! This is the Taliban's Afghanistan today. By shutting down media outlets and snatching away women's rights in Afghanistan, how can the Taliban get international legitimacy and cooperation? They can't have it both ways.



Without unrestricted press, there will be no transparency in Afghanistan. If the Taliban have nothing to hide, they should allow full freedom of Afghan media with no restrictions on female journalists. By imposing limitations on the rights of Afghan women and the country's media, the Taliban will never gain international legitimacy and cooperation. Without good governance and support from the global community, Afghanistan may become a failed state once again. And for such a situation, the Taliban will have none but themselves to blame.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist















