Man dies seeing fire at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Feb 3: A man died of heart failure after seeing fire that broke out in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Mosleh Uddin Miru Sarder, 65, was a resident of Lord Harding Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a fire broke out in Kashmir Bazar of the union at dawn, which left 10 shops burnt. Miru Sarder died of heart failure seeing the flame.

However, fire service personnel controlled the blaze after an hour of frantic effort.