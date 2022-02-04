Video
Friday, 4 February, 2022
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondents

Three people including a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Sherpur and Barishal, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Gaus Daria, 45, son of Azim Daria, a resident of Khanarpar Village in the upazila. He was a grocery shop owner by profession.
Police sources said Gaus Daria did not return the house on Wednesday night. He slept at his shop.
Later, locals spotted his body floating in a pond in the area at around 9am on Thursday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
The body bore several injury marks.
Additional Superintend of Police Adnan Taiyan confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a farmer from a cropland in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Safi Uddin, 60, son of Hasen Ali, a resident of Manikchand Para Village in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Safi Uddin had been at loggerheads with one Ahmed Ali over establishing an irrigation pump at a field in Badlakura area.
However, locals spotted the body of Safi Uddin hanging from a stage made of bamboo at the disputed field in Badalkura area on Wednesday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.   
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a newborn child from an abandoned field in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn child wrapped in a polythene bag at an abandoned field in Ward No. 1 Charhogla Jamaipara area under Mehendiganj Municipality at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case has been filed with Mehendiganj PS in this connection.
Mehendiganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the parents of the deceased.


