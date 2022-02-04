Five killed in separate road mishaps

Five people have been killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Chattogram, and Barishal, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Raiganj and Tarash upazilas of the district in two days.

Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Manik Hawlader, 50, son of Gopinath Hawlader, a resident of Nawda Fulkocha Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, and Dinesh Kumar Sarker, 45, son of late Nobo Kishore of Kathua Jougini Village in Sadar Upazila of Tangail District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raiganj Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam said a Bogura-bound cement-laden truck from Sirajganj hit a battery-run easy-bike in Hasila Raghunathpur area on the Raiganj-Sirajganj Regional Road at around 8am, leaving its driver Manik and one of the passengers Dinesh dead on the spot.

Two other passengers of the easy-bike were also injured at that time.

The injured were admitted to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and brought those to the PS.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

On the other hand, a young man was killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mahbubur Rahman, 20, a resident of Bilmaria Village in Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi District. He worked as an assistant of a truck.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Lutfar Rahman said the truck in which Mahbubur Rahman worked in damaged in Mannannagar Bazar area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway under Magura Binod Union in the upazila in the morning.

At that time, an unidentified vehicle hit Mahbubur there while he was crossing the road, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: Five people including four members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) were injured in a road accident in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The injured policemen are Assistant Sub-Inspector of APBn Nazmul Hasan, Nayek Anukul Barman, and constables Samad and Mannad.

The identity of the other injured, a truck driver, could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a truck and a police van were collided head-on in Chunti Jailya area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at around 8am, which left four APBn members and the truck driver seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Chunti Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Jaman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in the district on Monday.

A man was killed in a road accident in the city at night.

The deceased was identified as Shishir Ranjan Boishnab, a resident of BM College Road area in the city. He was a former deputy assistant community medical officer.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Shishir Ranjan in front of Shree Shree Shankar Math Temple in BM College Road area at night while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Pedestrians rescued him and rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there.

On the other hand, a man was killed in a road accident in the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Eskendar Chowkider, 60, son of late Ismail Chowkider, a resident of Ramarpol Village in Kalkini Upazila of Madaripara District.

Kotwali Model PS OC Azimul Karim said Eskendar went to Kosba Village in Gournadi Upazila of the district to attend the namaz-e-janaza of the newborn baby of his sister Roksana Begum on Monday.

However, an unidentified truck hit him in Kosba Allahr Masjid Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 10pm while he was returning home, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed in this connection, the OC added.















