Three risky railgates at Bagha cause accidents frequently

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Amanul Haque Aman

A bus passing Arani-Puthia Rail Crossing taking risk. photo: observer

A bus passing Arani-Puthia Rail Crossing taking risk. photo: observer

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 3: Three risky railgates in a short distance of one-kilometre Arani-Rajshahi route in Bagha Upazila of the district are causing accidents frequently.
The rail crossings are in Jhina, Noornogor and Basudevpur areas. These remain open without gatemen or security measures, and people and transports are moving freely.  
The Arani Railway Station is installed within the upazila area. The railgate of Arani-Puthia is also risky.
Grocery Shopper Alam Hossain at Basudevpur Railgate  said, the railway authority was asked time and again to appoint a gateman in the railgate; but it was not responded; later two men, Layeb Ali and Milon, have been appointed temporarily at a local initiative.
Layeb Ali and Milon said, "When train starts coming, we have to make barricade with bamboo at one end to somehow halt transports and commuters. But the other end remains un-barricaded. It is a cause of accident."
"We are in dire safety concern. It is because this railgate linking road is used by students of different educational institutions," they added.
While visiting these railgates, vehicular and people's movements were found in risk; Basudevpur Village Railgate is open; it is the path for going to Puthia from Arani Bus Stand; so, it is moved by many heavy and light vehicles regularly; transports and pedestrians were seen passing this railgate road freely. The cases of Jhina and Noornagar railgates were found the same. Locals and witnesses reported small and big accidents there.
Truck Driver Sohel Rana at Arani said, "Seeing light of coming train at night, we have to cross over this railgate cautiously. But it cannot be guessed if train is coming in day time. So we have to stop our truck to see both sides. Numerous vehicles move over these railgates. After being hit by running trains, two motor cycle riders died in the last few years. Despite that, the railway authority is taking no measure."
When asked, Station Master of Arani Rail Station Sadrul Hasan said, the problems have been informed to Rajshahi Divisional Office; but it is not been known what step has been taken.


