Countryside Event

Bogura District Samabay Samity Association distributed blankets among 500 cold-hit destitute people at Shahid Khokan Park in the town on Thursday. Nandigram Upazila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Ashraf Jinnah, President of the association Aminul Islam Dablu and its General Secretary Jahangir Alam were also present during the distribution. photo: observer