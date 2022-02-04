Four nabbed with drugs in two districts

Four people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Rangamati, in two days.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers including a woman along with 1,000 yaba tablets in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The detained persons are Md Abdur Rahman, 20, and Rupa Moni, 24, hailed from Cox's Bazar; and Abul Hashem, 55, from Laxmipur.

District DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers detained them along with the yaba tablets from Rajmahal Restaurant and Sweets in Begumganj in the afternoon.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Begumganj Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police arrested a man along with seven litres of local liquor from Kaptai Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Kalu Mia, 55, son of late Ali Ahmed, a resident of Rangunia Murad Nagar Pashchim Para.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai PS Md Jashim Uddin said on information, a team of police arrested him from Chandraghona Coal Depot area along with the liquor.

The arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.





