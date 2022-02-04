Video
Bid to stop migratory birds at Chalanbeel

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Feb 3: The Chalan Beel Bio-Diversity Protection Committee (CBBDPC) in Singra Upazila of the district has taken an initiative to save migratory birds from poaching.
Under the new measure, quilt and T-shirt are rewarded among who are catching poachers and handing over to CBBDPC office.
Saddam Hossain and Rezaul Karim of Chalan Beel have been given T-shirt and quilt for catching two poachers recently.
Detained poachers are Rabbi, 16, and Shihab Uddin, 17, of Joremallika and Kharampuri villages of Chalan Beel in the upazila.
Saiful Islam, general secretary of CBBDPC, said they have taken the new measures for protecting migratory birds of Chalan Beel.
Later arrested poachers were set free considering their ages but taking the bond that they will not poach birds further.
Road meeting and leaflet distribution are going on to make people aware of refraining from bird killing, and bird killing is decreasing, he maintained.


