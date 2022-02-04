Covid-19: Six more people die, 1,251 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal

Six more people died of and 1,251 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 65 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 830 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,12,748 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 899.

Of the 830 new cases, 227 were detected in Rajshahi, including 192 in the city, followed by 133 in Pabna, 113 in Sirajganj, 104 in Natore, 90 in Bogura, 77 in Chapainawabganj, 60 in Naogaon and 29 in Joypurhat districts.

A total of 1,715 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 697 were from Bogura, 330 from Rajshahi including 211 in the city and 176 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 99,782 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 479 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

BARISHAL: One more person died of and 421 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

A woman died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours.

She was a resident of Ward No. 24 under Barishal City Corporation.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 683 in the division.

The district-wise outbreak of the total fatality cases is 102 in Barishal City, 69 in Jhalakathi, 92 in Bhola, 109 in Patuakhali, 83 in Pirojpur and 99 in Barguna districts.

Meanwhile, some 421 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 49,468 in the division.

According to the health department sources, a total of 421 people tested positive for the virus in six districts here in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 40.52 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 162 are in Barishal including 68 in the city, 79 in Jhalakathi, 54 in Bhola, 49 in Patuakhali and Pirojpur each, and 28 in Barguna districts.

With this, the district-wise outbreak of the total virus cases now stands at 20,000 in Barishal including 12,000 in the city, 5,129 in Jhalakathi, 7,426 in Bhola, 6,711 in Patuakhali, 5,986 in Pirojpur and 4,221 in Barguna districts.

However, some 54 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 45,250 in the division.

