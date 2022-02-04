Hundred families live on picking woods at Batiaghata



Some people in search of floated wood pieces in the Sandha River at Batiaghata. photo: observer

Rotted wood shoots are getting floated on the river bed from the Sundarbans during the tide. These are getting struck on a char emerged in the middle of the Sandha, and by setting up bamboo twigs in the river, wood stems or roots are caught. At dawn wood pickers go to the char and pick up the woods.

The families in coastal region are used to get in wood picking every winter season. They produce coal after burning their collected woods in cooking. Later they sell the coals to different brick kilns and in local bazaars.

For fuel wood, people make crowding on the char every day. The char is located between Baroariah Village in Batiaghata Upazila border and Bigordana Village in Paikgachha Upazila.

Wood pickers coming from these villages including Kanchan Bibi, 70, Mazida Begum, 50, Tanzila, Sobhan, and Rasida said, bamboo twigs are set up in row in the river bed to catch floating woods; and rotted wood sticks or roots are driven towards downstream with tide in the river and get stuck with bamboo twigs.

Firstly, they use these shoots in cooking. Later they wrapped the coals in bags or baskets to sell those at Tk 200-300, the sellers said.

Many families in the area are depended on floated woods for cooking.











