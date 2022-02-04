Video
Taliban closer to int’l recognition, says foreign minister

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022

KABUL, Feb 3: The Taliban are inching closer towards international recognition but any concessions Afghanistan's new rulers make will be on their terms, the regime's foreign minister said in an interview.
In his first interview since returning from talks with Western powers in Oslo, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also urged Washington to unlock Afghanistan's assets to help ease a humanitarian crisis. No country has formally recognised the government installed after the Taliban seized power in August as US-led forces withdrew following a 20-year occupation.
But Muttaqi told AFP late Wednesday that Afghanistan's new rulers were slowly gaining international acceptance. "On the process of getting recognition... we have come closer to that goal," he said. "That is our right, the right of the Afghans. We will continue our political struggle and efforts until we get our right."    -AFP



