IS chief blows himself up during US raid in Syria

ATME, Feb 3: US special forces carried out a nighttime airborne raid Thursday in northwestern Syria during which the head of the Islamic State group blew himself and his family up, the White House said.

The operation was the biggest blow to the jihadist organisation since his predecessor, the better-known Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a similar raid in the same region of Idlib in 2019. In doing so, he also killed members of his own family, including women and children, the official said.

Qurashi, an Iraqi from the Turkmen-majority city of Tal Afar who was also known as Amir Mohammed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, replaced Baghdadi after his death in a US raid in October 2019. The US government had offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Qurashi, who was one of the world's most wanted men.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor had said civilians were among at least 13 people killed in the operation, which saw elite US forces make a perilous helicopter landing near Atme. Initial reports that followed the operation near the town of Atme had suggested the target might have been a senior jihadist close to IS' rival group Al-Qaeda.

Before the identity of the raid's target emerged, the owner of the building where Qurashi was staying described his tenant as leading an ordinary life. The American helicopters took off from a military base in the Kurdish-controlled city of Kobani, Abdel Rahman said.

Elite, US-trained members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces joined the operation, he added. Farhad Shami, who heads the media office of the US-backed SDF, said the operation targeted "the most dangerous international terrorists". Kurdish forces had also taken part in the raid against Baghdadi in 2019.

The two-storey building of raw cinder blocks bore the scars of an intense battle, with torn window frames, charred ceilings and a partly collapsed roof. In some of the rooms, blood was splattered high on the walls and stained the floor, littered with foam mattresses and shards from smashed doors. -AFP









