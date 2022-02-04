Video
Friday, 4 February, 2022
Sports

SL's Lakmal retires to join Derbyshire

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

COLOMBO, FEB 3: Veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will retire from international cricket after the team's tour of India ends next month to join the English county club Derbyshire, officials said Thursday.
The 34-year-old fast bowler has claimed 168 wickets in a 68-Test career, captaining Sri Lanka in five of them.
Derbyshire County Cricket Club said they signed up Lakmal on a two-year contract, where he will join former Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur.
"Really happy with this signing... (he) is a top bowler and will assist with the development of our young quicks," Arthur said on Twitter.    -AFP


