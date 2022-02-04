Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England axe managing director Giles after Ashes flop

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

LONDON, FEB 3: Ashley Giles "stepped down" from his role as managing director of England men's cricket on Wednesday as he paid the price for a woeful 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.
The humiliating reverse followed a poor 2021 where England lost nine of their 15 Tests and were beaten in the semi-finals of the World Twenty20.
"Ashley Giles is standing down as managing director, England men's cricket," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.
The 48-year-old was appointed at the end of 2018, replacing former England captain Andrew Strauss, who will now take over on an interim basis ahead of next month's three-Test series in the West Indies.
"Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison in a statement.
Former England left-arm spinner Giles' position was widely regarded as untenable following the Ashes defeat, where for all the problems of touring Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was criticised for giving under-pressure head coach Chris Silverwood sole authority for picking the side after being behind the sacking of national selector Ed Smith.
Wednesday's statement saw both Giles and the ECB acknowledge the highlights of his reign, which included a maiden 50-over world title in 2019, rising to the top of the top of the Twenty20 rankings and a current position of fourth in the Test standings.
It added Strauss will "put in place arrangements for the forthcoming West Indies tour, while the search begins for a full-time replacement."
Wednesday's announcement also means Giles will no longer be involved in a review of England's dressing room culture sparked by the discrimination Azeem Rafiq suffered at Yorkshire.
Rafiq's revelations led to a racism scandal throughout the English game as several similar cases were unearthed at rival counties, with Harrison facing calls to quit over the ECB's response to the now retired spinner's allegations.
Giles and Silverwood submitted their report on the Ashes campaign to Strauss, the chairman of the ECB's cricket committee, last week.
Strauss made his recommendations to a full ECB board meeting on Wednesday.
Several pundits, including former England captain Mike Atherton, questioned whether Silverwood could stay as coach after several controversial selection decisions in Australia.
However, no announcements have yet been made regarding the future of either Silverwood or England batting coach Graham Thorpe, with Joe Root expected to stay on as Test captain.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea train sights on first Club World Cup title
SL's Lakmal retires to join Derbyshire
England axe managing director Giles after Ashes flop
Gobinathan made head coach for AHF Cup Hockey
Tigresses depart for NZ
Four Indian players Covid positive ahead of Windies series
Winning start for Sheikh Jamal in BPL opener
Swadhinata KS upset Kings in BPL opener  


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft