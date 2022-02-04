Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gobinathan made head coach for AHF Cup Hockey

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

Malaysian Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy again has been made head coach of national hockey team for the upcoming AHF Cup Hockey.
The decision was taken at a meeting of  Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) executive committee on Thursday at Falcon Hall in the city's Tejgaon. The meeting, which was presided by BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, nswc fawc, psc, appointed Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan's (BKSP) coach Zahid Hossain Raju as Gobinathan's deputy for the AHF Cup.
Talking to BSS on Thursday, BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf, after the meeting, informed that they would call the national team squad by February 10 and the national team's training camp would likely begin from February 12 at BKSP under the supervision of Gobinathan who was also appointed as head coach of Jimmy and Co. in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey held in December last in Dhaka. The national hockey team will also take part in the Asian Games hockey, so the federation will submit a 25-memer list to Bangladesh Olympic Association in this regards, he added.
The AHF Cup Hockey will be held from March 1-8 in Jakarta, Indonesia while the Asian Games will take place from September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea train sights on first Club World Cup title
SL's Lakmal retires to join Derbyshire
England axe managing director Giles after Ashes flop
Gobinathan made head coach for AHF Cup Hockey
Tigresses depart for NZ
Four Indian players Covid positive ahead of Windies series
Winning start for Sheikh Jamal in BPL opener
Swadhinata KS upset Kings in BPL opener  


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft