Gobinathan made head coach for AHF Cup Hockey

Malaysian Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy again has been made head coach of national hockey team for the upcoming AHF Cup Hockey.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) executive committee on Thursday at Falcon Hall in the city's Tejgaon. The meeting, which was presided by BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, nswc fawc, psc, appointed Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan's (BKSP) coach Zahid Hossain Raju as Gobinathan's deputy for the AHF Cup.

Talking to BSS on Thursday, BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf, after the meeting, informed that they would call the national team squad by February 10 and the national team's training camp would likely begin from February 12 at BKSP under the supervision of Gobinathan who was also appointed as head coach of Jimmy and Co. in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey held in December last in Dhaka. The national hockey team will also take part in the Asian Games hockey, so the federation will submit a 25-memer list to Bangladesh Olympic Association in this regards, he added.

The AHF Cup Hockey will be held from March 1-8 in Jakarta, Indonesia while the Asian Games will take place from September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China. -BSS















