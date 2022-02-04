

Tigresses depart for NZ

"Our national women's team is heading to New Zealand," the BCB women's wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told journalists on Thursday. "One player and two officials were found corona positive yesterday."

"We are hoping to arrange another test for them after eight days and expectedly they will make their trip to New Zealand on February 14 or 15," he expressed his hope.

A Singapore Airlines flight had taken off at 1:20pm (BST) carrying the Tigresses, is expected to be landed in Auckland at 11:00 pm (BST) tonight. They will stay in mandatory quarantine in New Zealand for ten days and are planning to arrange couple of practice matches ahead of the World's biggest Women's cricketing event beginning on March 4.

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team qualified for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup for the first time this year and will engage with Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and England. Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alams will play their first ever match in a Women's ODI World Cup on March 5 against South Africa.

Girls in Red and Green will take on host girls on March 7, Pakistan Divas on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.

The top four teams will be qualified for the knock-out stage. The first semi-final of the event will be held on March 30 and the 2nd one in the following day with the final on April 3.









