Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:58 PM
Four Indian players Covid positive ahead of Windies series

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

NEW DELHI, FEB 3: Four Indian players, including senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the home series against the West Indies, the country's cricket board said Wednesday.
Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini (standby player) returned positive tests along with three support staff members with the first of the three one-day matches starting Sunday.
Batsman Mayank Agarwal has been added to the ODI squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in statement.
The players and staff who have tested positive will remain in isolation.
The Indian team, led by new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, assembled in Ahmedabad on Monday for the three ODI and three Twenty20 matches.     -AFP


