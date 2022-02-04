Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Winning start for Sheikh Jamal in BPL opener

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club made a winning start when they beat Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-1 goals in one of the inaugural matches of TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football on Thursday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the day's match, Gambian forward Sulayman Sillah and Nigerian forward Matthew Chinedu scored one goal each for Sheikh Jamal who led the first half by 2-0 goals. Uzbekistan midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev scored a lone goal for Baridhara Club.
Sheikh Jamal DC launched attack and got the reap early when Sulayman Sillah scored the first goal in the 11th minute.
Matthew Chinedu doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 45+2nd minute of the match.
After the lemon break, Evgeniy Kochnev pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Baridhara in the 68th minute of the match.
Baridhara tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but they failed.
Uttar Baridhara will play their next match against Bashundhara Kings on Monday (Feb 7) at the same venue while Sheikh Jamal DC meet Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on Tuesday (Feb 8) at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur.
Friday's matches: Abahani Limited, Dhaka, vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad KC at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur and Saif Sporting Club vs Bangladesh Police Football Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Both the matches kick off at 3 pm.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea train sights on first Club World Cup title
SL's Lakmal retires to join Derbyshire
England axe managing director Giles after Ashes flop
Gobinathan made head coach for AHF Cup Hockey
Tigresses depart for NZ
Four Indian players Covid positive ahead of Windies series
Winning start for Sheikh Jamal in BPL opener
Swadhinata KS upset Kings in BPL opener  


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft