Swadhinata KS upset Kings in BPL opener  



A moment of the match between Swadhinata Krira Sangha and Bashundhara Kings in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football on Thursday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur. photo: FACEBOOK

In the day's match, Bosnian forward Nedo Turkovic and striker Rasel Ahmed scored one goal each for Swadhinata KS while Tawhidul Alom Sabuj netted the lone goal for Kings, who trailed the first half by 0-1 goal.

Swadhinata Krira Sangha, who qualified in the country's top flight football for the first time after emerging champions in the second tier Bangladesh Championship League football, began the BPL positively and took the lead in the 25th minute. Nedo Turkovic gave Swadhinata KS a deserving lead from a spot kick.

Nedo Turkovic, who already proved his class in the Independence Cup football and Federation Cup and took Swadhinata KS to the quarterfinal stage in the two tournaments, again flared up on Thursday and played a vital role behind the Swadhinata KS's victory on the day.

Just after resumption of the play, Swadhinata had to wait a little time to increase the margin as Rasel doubled the lead scoring second goal in the 47th minute of the match.

Bashundhara Kings were desperately trying to stage a fight back in the match and Sabuj finally reduced the margin scoring a lone goal for Kings in the 73rd minute.

The reigning champions Kings tried their best to stage a fight back but could not convert any lack of proper finishing in the remaining proceeding.

Swadhinata KS fought neck to neck with Bashundhara in the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Kings however played fighting football in the second half, but could not change the fate of the match as they missed some scoring chances in the crucial moment of the match.

Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Uttar Baridhara Club scheduled to be held on Monday (Feb 7) while Swadhinata KS will face Mohammedan SC on February 10. Both the matches will be held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. -BSS





















