Tigers crush Sunrisers after Spiceman-show



Mushfiqur Rahim of Khulna Tigers appeals for a out during their BPL match against Sylhet Sunrisers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: FACEBOOK

No surprise that Tigers won the toss and invited Sunrisers to bat first. SSs posted a decent 142 total on the board losing five wickets after fireworks from the bat of Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat though they gathered 42 runs only for three wickets in the first half of their innings and piled up rest 100 runs from the later half with a worthwhile 10.00 run rate.

Anamul Haque Bijoy was the first Sunrisers batter to depart on four while Caribbean recruitment Lendl Simmons got out on six. South African recruit Colin Ingram was also too quick to return the dugout with couple of runs.

But soon after the arrival of skipper Mosaddek in the middle, both the captain and set batter Muthun started to free their arms. Mosaddek fallen down on 34 off 30 with three fours and two sixes while Mithun left the 22-yards in the penultimate delivery of the innings on 72 off 51 hitting six boundaries and four over-boundaries.

Nadif Chowdhury came to face the last ball of the innings and sent the ball to the crowd for a maximum while Muktar Ali was batting on five.

Speedster Syed Khaled Ahmed took two wickets for Sunrisers whereas Nabil Samad, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Soumya shared rest three wickets among them equally.

Outing for 143, Khulna batters had been furious from the very early. The pitiless opening pair combining Fletcher and Soumya had broken on 99. Soumya had been going through pad-patch, got run, who missed a fifty for seven from 31 facings with six rope kissing shots backed by one over the top hit. Thisara Perera was sent to bat at three and the Lankan all-rounder did more than his best to wrap up the game, who remained unbeaten 22 off nine with three fours and one six. But it was Andre Fletcher, who was the main Tigers' slaughterer of the day. The Spiceman was not out on 71 off 47 swinging his bat for five fence touching hits and as many massives and eventually adjudged the Player of the Match.

KTs however, reached on 144 to confirm the victory with nine wickets at hand and 34 balls to spare.















