

Sonali Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Railway Co-operative Credit Society

Sonali Bank Ltd General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Railway Additional General Manager SM Murad Hossain singed in the agreement for their respective organisation.

Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder and Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md Mahbubur Rahman were present on the occasion.

Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Bangladesh Railway Co-Operative Credit Society Limited at the Rail Bhaban in the city recently, says a press release.Sonali Bank Ltd General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Railway Additional General Manager SM Murad Hossain singed in the agreement for their respective organisation.Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder and Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md Mahbubur Rahman were present on the occasion.