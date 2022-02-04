Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Banking Events

Banking Events

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd inaugurating the new premises of Poura Park Market Branch, Station road, Kotoali, Rangpur recently. Deputy Managing Director Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Bogura Zone) Madhu Sudan Sardar and local dignitaries are also present in the occasion.


Banking Events

Banking Events

The Sarulia Branch of ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd distributed Blankets among winter hit and poor of Sarulia area, Dhaka recently at Branch Premises as a part of CSR activities of the Bank. The Manager of Sarulia Branch Abdul Kader distributing 200 pieces of Blanket on behalf of bank. Among others the Land owner of the Branch, the Principal of Hafizia Madrasa, Sarulia, local businessmen and the prominent people were present on the occasion.


Banking Events

Banking Events

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) donated 60pcs oxygen concentrators to Feni 250 Bed General Hospital and Chhagalnaiya Health Complex, Feni for the Treatment of Covid-19 Patients. Chief Guest Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP, Shamsul Karim Mazumder, Head of FSIBL Cumilla Zonal Office, Dr. Rafikus Salehin, Civil Surgeon,Feni, Prof. Dr. Sahedul Islam Kauser, President, BMA, Feni, Dr. Mohammad Robyat Been Karim, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, Chhagalnaiya, Feni participated in the programme.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Railway Co-operative Credit Society
Banking Events
Stocks maintain gaining streak
TCB resumes open market sale for low income people
BSCIC to hold financial management course for entrepreneurs
MetLife in world’s most admired firms list of Fortune magazine
Meghalaya for submarine cable to Shillong from Ctg port
Summit awarded the Power Utility of the Year


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft