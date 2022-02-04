Banking Events

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd inaugurating the new premises of Poura Park Market Branch, Station road, Kotoali, Rangpur recently. Deputy Managing Director Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Bogura Zone) Madhu Sudan Sardar and local dignitaries are also present in the occasion.The Sarulia Branch of ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd distributed Blankets among winter hit and poor of Sarulia area, Dhaka recently at Branch Premises as a part of CSR activities of the Bank. The Manager of Sarulia Branch Abdul Kader distributing 200 pieces of Blanket on behalf of bank. Among others the Land owner of the Branch, the Principal of Hafizia Madrasa, Sarulia, local businessmen and the prominent people were present on the occasion.First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) donated 60pcs oxygen concentrators to Feni 250 Bed General Hospital and Chhagalnaiya Health Complex, Feni for the Treatment of Covid-19 Patients. Chief Guest Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP, Shamsul Karim Mazumder, Head of FSIBL Cumilla Zonal Office, Dr. Rafikus Salehin, Civil Surgeon,Feni, Prof. Dr. Sahedul Islam Kauser, President, BMA, Feni, Dr. Mohammad Robyat Been Karim, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, Chhagalnaiya, Feni participated in the programme.