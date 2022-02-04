Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 6.76 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 7,023. The DSE Shariah Index also saw a fractional gain of 0.25 point to close at 1,504. However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 0.42 point to finish at 2,592.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, was almost the same and amounted to Tk 12.61 billion, which was Tk 12.66 billion in the previous day.

Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 380 issues traded, 172 declined, 166 advanced and 42 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. A total number of 229,453 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 296.63 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of the DSE stood at Tk 5,621 billion on Thursday, up from the previous day's mark of Tk 5,620 billion.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 859 million changing hands, followed by Bangladesh Building Systems (Tk 455 million), Union Bank (Tk 411 million), Fortune Shoes (Tk 386 million) and BATBC (Tk 319 million).

Nahee Aluminum Composite Panel was the day's top gainer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while RAK Ceramics was the worst loser, losing 6.45 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also edged higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-rising 10.12 points to close at 20,576 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 6.0 points to close at 12,359.

Of the issues traded, 135 declined, 125 advanced and 42 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 17.37 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 406 million. -BSS













