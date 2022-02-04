Video
Friday, 4 February, 2022
Business

TCB resumes open market sale for low income people

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) on Thursday resumed its open market sale operation to reach essential items to low income group people at a subsidized price to keep the price of essentials stable.
The sale started through some 450 mobile trucks in Dhaka, in all the metropolitan areas, in district and upazila level and it would continue until February 22.
Talking to BSS, joint director of TCB and information officer of Dhaka regional office Md Humayun Kabir informed that the TCB is conducting sale of essential items through mobile trucks at a subsidized price among the low income group amid the pandemic while such operation would continue until February 22.
He said a consumer can buy a maximum 2 kgs of sugar at Taka 55 per kg, 2 to 5 liters of soybean oil at Taka 110 per liter, 2 to 5 kgs of onion at Taka 30 per kg and 2 kgs of lentil at Taka 65 per kg.
Humayun urged all the dealers to conduct the sale operations following the health safety guidelines.
Each TCB truck will carry 300 to 800 kgs of sugar, 400 to 800 kgs of lentil, 100 to 1,000 kgs of onion and 500 to 1,000 liters of soybean oil.    -BSS


