

BSCIC to hold financial management course for entrepreneurs

By participating in the training course, one can learn about proper money management strategies, investment decisions, bank loans, tax and VAT and financial compliance, said a press release.

The training course will run from February 8 to February 10 every day from 9 am to 5 pm.

The training course can be attended in person and virtually (online). Prospective entrepreneurs participating in the training course will be assisted to provide loans from BSCIC's own funds and Karmasangsthan Bank.

The course fee has been fixed at Taka 1,500 for entrepreneurs who want to participate in person and only Taka 1,000 for online participants. You can participate by paying the course fee through bKash on 01924-483200.















