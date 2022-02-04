Video
Friday, 4 February, 2022
MetLife in world’s most admired firms list of Fortune magazine

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

MetLifeThursday announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine's 2022 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies.
 To identify companies that have the strongest reputations across industries, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to survey industry executives, directors, and analysts on nine categories, from investment value and quality of management to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.
 "We are pleased to be named one of the most admired companies in the life insurance industry," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. "Our people are proud to live our purpose, deliver for our customers, and make a positive difference in our communities. This recognition belongs to them."
 Additional details about the rankings are available at Fortune.com.


