Meghalaya for submarine cable to Shillong from Ctg port

Meghalaya has come up with a technology park. Meghalaya government is actively engaging with Union government and government of Bangladesh to ensure that submarine cable is made available to the Shillong Technology Park from Chittagong port.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the project of the State Government the "Shillong Technology Park" in presence of Information Technology and Communication Minister Hamletson Dohling.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said that Shillong Technology Park is one of the 300 ambitious projects of the State Government, which will be inaugurated in 2022 as part of Meghalaya's Golden Jubilee year.

He said that the Tech Park will provide golden opportunities for IT professionals of Meghalaya from across the world to contribute back to their home State.

