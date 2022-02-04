Summit awarded the Power Utility of the Year

At the annual event of Asian Power Awards, also known as the "Oscar of the Power Industry", Summit Power International, the largest independent power producer (IPP) in Bangladesh was awarded the "Power Utility of the Year - Bangladesh" in recognition of the leading power utility provider in Bangladesh.

Previously, Summit Gazipur II Power Limited was awarded the Silver Award at Asian Power Awards 2018 in Indonesia for Fast-Track Power Plant of the year for construction-to-power generation of 300 MW power plant in only nine months, says a press release..

In 2011, Summit Narayanganj Power Ltd (105 MW) was awarded the Gold Award at Asian Power Awards 2011 for Best Fast-Track Power Project for implementing construction-to-generation in 270 days.















