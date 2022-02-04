Govt formulating master plan to develop tourism sector

The government is formulating a master plan to take tourism sector forward and link the tourist spots across the country by a business chain.

Accordingly each place of interest will have clean water source, clean toilet, dress change and breast feeding rooms and other facilities. In addition, a list of tour operators across the country will be compiled.

Experts say tourism can play a big role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. In that case, it is important that the activities of the people involved in tourism be environmentally friendly. Moreover, conservation of biodiversity should be protected.

As per report the total employment in the country's tourism sector is about 4 million. In 2019, the contribution of this sector to national income was Tk 950.6 billion which is 4.30 percent of the GDP. In the near future it will be around 6 percent.

Bangladesh Tourism Board director Abu Tahir Mohammad Jaber said 27 guidelines are being formulated to make tourism in Bangladesh effective and sustainable. These will be published if approved by the cabinet.

At the same time, work is underway to enact laws to give a legal basis to tourism industry in Bangladesh. They are also working to spread tourism in rural areas.

He said Bangladesh Tourism Center (BTC) is working on space-centric tourist destinations, adding that "they (BTC) are working to identify more than 700 tourist destinations, which are beautiful part of nature but not able to create any new tourist products.

Sources said the government has taken 25 projects for construction of tourism infrastructure in Cox's Bazar. The direct investment will be around Tk 37,000 crore while Tk 1.97 lakh crore will be indirectly invested.

The country needs trained professional staff to run tourism institutions. After completing courses in tourism, hotel management and hospitality, there are huge job opportunities in this sector. They said tourism sector is one of the largest employment-oriented industries. Many countries have made their economies prosperous by exploiting this sector.

However, despite the huge potential, Bangladesh has not been able yet to utilize this sector for economic development and employment growth. It lacks proper planning and management personnel even after 50 years of independence.

Syed Rashidul Hasan, a specialist in tourism sector said tourism in country has progressed well in recent time but yet far away to reach the world tourists level. Not only foreigners, but also the people of the country have not been able to present tourism properly.

The way Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, neighboring India have worked on tourism, nothing as such has happened in Bangladesh so far but the new project is aiming at developing the sector to be able to catch visitors' eyes.



















