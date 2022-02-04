Video
DG Food floats buy tender for 50,000 tonnes wheat

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Directorate General of Food of the Bangladesh Ministry of Food has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, officials said.
The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 14. Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country is importing grains to bolster reserves after extreme weather, from floods to heatwaves, damaged crops.
Price offers in the latest wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms, which include ship unloading costs for the seller.
The shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.


