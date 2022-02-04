Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shell swings into huge profit as oil price recovers

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden

Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden

LONDON, Feb 3: Shell swung back into massive profit last year, the energy giant revealed Thursday, as oil and gas prices rocketed on recovering demand and geopolitical unrest.
Shell said in a statement that net profit stood at $20.1 billion after a loss after tax of $21.7 billion in 2020, as economies reopened from pandemic lockdowns.
"2021 was a momentous year for Shell," said chief executive Ben van Beurden, noting that the group also simplified its name and structure and outlined plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions.
Following the bumper earnings, Shell said it planned a share buyback programme totalling $8.5 billion (7.5 billion euros).
"Following the pandemic squalls which decimated the oil price and indeed profits, Shell has returned to form as it finds itself awash with cash," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.
As lockdowns spread in 2020, oil prices dropped off a cliff, even briefly turning negative.
Prices have since rebounded sharply, with the benchmark Brent North Sea oil contract trading at almost $90 per barrel, weighing on business costs and individuals' spending power as inflation worries mount worldwide.
Shell revenue jumped 45 percent to $261.5 billion last year, the group said.
Soaring prices are hugely boosting also the incomes of oil-producing nations.
The 23-nation OPEC+ group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced Wednesday a modest increase in output.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Railway Co-operative Credit Society
Banking Events
Stocks maintain gaining streak
TCB resumes open market sale for low income people
BSCIC to hold financial management course for entrepreneurs
MetLife in world’s most admired firms list of Fortune magazine
Meghalaya for submarine cable to Shillong from Ctg port
Summit awarded the Power Utility of the Year


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft