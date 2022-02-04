Shell swings into huge profit as oil price recovers



Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden

Shell said in a statement that net profit stood at $20.1 billion after a loss after tax of $21.7 billion in 2020, as economies reopened from pandemic lockdowns.

"2021 was a momentous year for Shell," said chief executive Ben van Beurden, noting that the group also simplified its name and structure and outlined plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Following the bumper earnings, Shell said it planned a share buyback programme totalling $8.5 billion (7.5 billion euros).

"Following the pandemic squalls which decimated the oil price and indeed profits, Shell has returned to form as it finds itself awash with cash," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

As lockdowns spread in 2020, oil prices dropped off a cliff, even briefly turning negative.

Prices have since rebounded sharply, with the benchmark Brent North Sea oil contract trading at almost $90 per barrel, weighing on business costs and individuals' spending power as inflation worries mount worldwide.

Shell revenue jumped 45 percent to $261.5 billion last year, the group said.

Soaring prices are hugely boosting also the incomes of oil-producing nations.

The 23-nation OPEC+ group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced Wednesday a modest increase in output. -AFP

















