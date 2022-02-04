Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sri Lanka seeks IMF advice amid worsening crisis

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

COLOMBO, Feb 3: Sri Lanka has asked for "advice" from the International Monetary Fund amid a worsening economic crisis, the finance minister said Wednesday, signalling Colombo could seek an international bailout.
The island's tourism sector and worker remittances, the government's main sources of income, have been battered by the pandemic.
Colombo imposed a broad import ban to try to save foreign currency, and the island nation of 22 million has since seen shortages of food and fuel as well as electricity rationing, while rating agencies warn it might not be able to make payments on its $35 billion foreign debt.
Finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said Colombo wrote to the IMF seeking technical support to manage the economic crisis.
An IMF team will arrive in Sri Lanka "in the next few days and advise us on how to deal with the situation", Rajapaksa said at a public ceremony in the capital.
"I can't say whether we will accept their advice or not, but they will tell us what we don't know," he added. And he signalled that the government could seek a bailout from the Washington-based institution.
Local and international financial experts have called for the Sri Lankan government to do so -- a move that could force it to undertake painful reforms.
"We need to find out what their conditions are," said Rajapaksa, the younger brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. "Even when we try to get a housing loan, we first find out the conditions of the bank."
The Sri Lankan cabinet is divided on going to the IMF, while the central bank is opposed to getting IMF aid, saying its conditions may be more painful for the struggling economy.
The bank has said that the IMF could demand a sharp depreciation of the local currency that could raise domestic prices. Inflation is already high and hit a record 14.2 percent last month with food inflation reaching 25 percent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Railway Co-operative Credit Society
Banking Events
Stocks maintain gaining streak
TCB resumes open market sale for low income people
BSCIC to hold financial management course for entrepreneurs
MetLife in world’s most admired firms list of Fortune magazine
Meghalaya for submarine cable to Shillong from Ctg port
Summit awarded the Power Utility of the Year


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft