Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:56 PM
FFIL business strategy, planning confce held

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

FFIL Chairman Mohammed Nurul Amin (4th from left) attends Business Strategy and Planning Conference - 2022 of the compny held held at its at Gulshan - 1, Dhaka recently.

The Business Strategy and Planning Conference - 2022 of FAS Finance and Investment Limited (FFIL) was held at its at Gulshan - 1, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Mohammed Nurul Amin, Chairman of the Company was present as the Chief Guest in the Conference with other Board Members as special guests.
Pritish Kumar Sarker, Managing Director and CEO of the Company presided over the meeting. The Members of the Management team, Managers of the branches and other officials of various departments from the Head Office were also present in the Conference.  
Chairman and other Members of the Board shared their valuable views/ ideas and suggested the management as well as the employees for the quick recovery and improvement of the institution. The Chief Guest in his speech advised everyone to work as a team towards achieving the institutional goals for brighter future of FFIL. The Board also emphasized on 4R's and spelled out that at the moment the organization needs Reform, Recovery, Reducing (cost) and Revival for future growth.


