Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Automobile sector needs policy support to bloom’

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin (4th from left) speaking as the chief guest at FBCCI Standing Committee meeting on Automobile Manufacturers and Assembles at the FBCCI Office in the city on Wednesday.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin (4th from left) speaking as the chief guest at FBCCI Standing Committee meeting on Automobile Manufacturers and Assembles at the FBCCI Office in the city on Wednesday.

Speakers at FBCCI Standing Committee meeting on Automobile Manufacturers and Assembles said that the Automobile sector needs proper policy support to bloom.
The speakers said Bangladesh has immense potential in Automobile sector. But, due to lack of policy -- motorcycles, car designs and motor parts -- are not being manufactured locally, instead almost 99 percent is produced by foreign vendors, said a press release on Wednesday.
For this, entrepreneurs in this sector urged the government to shield the sector with proper policy.
Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI President  Jashim Uddin said, "Bangladesh is now gradually lessening its dependency on import, while strengthening the local manufacturing capacity, which enables the country to expand its export base in addition to meeting domestic demand".
Proper Branding of this capacity would have increased a lot more investment and employment as well, he added.
Director in charge of the Standing Committee Habib Ullah Dawn called for ensuring a competitive market of quality products besides solving the problems related to policies regarding Automobile Industries.
In future, FBCCI would organize seminars inviting the representatives from concerned ministries, he added.
Chairing the meeting, the Chairman of the Standing Committee and the Chairman of Runner Group, Hafizur Rahman Khan urged the businessmen to work on sector wise development and to prepare a draft on various issues to be submitted to the government through FBCCI.
The FBCCI already started working with the government regarding Vendor policy, Hafizur informed at the meeting.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Railway Co-operative Credit Society
Banking Events
Stocks maintain gaining streak
TCB resumes open market sale for low income people
BSCIC to hold financial management course for entrepreneurs
MetLife in world’s most admired firms list of Fortune magazine
Meghalaya for submarine cable to Shillong from Ctg port
Summit awarded the Power Utility of the Year


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft