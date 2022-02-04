CCCI, Wales-BD Chamber to boost bilateral trade



CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Welsh-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (WBCC) of the United Kingdom (UK) today (Thursday) at the CCCI office at World Trade Center.CCCI President Mahbubul Alam and WBCC Director General Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain (Jackie) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.Karim & Karim CEO Rezaul Karim, Meheruba Mahbub and Chamber Secretary in-charge Engineer Mohammad Farooq were present on the occasion.CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said: "Bangladesh and the United Kingdom have strong business and economic ties. The agreement signed between the Chittagong Chamber and the WBCC will help boost bilateral trade and enhance mutual relations between the business community."WBCC Director General Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain (Jackie) praised development progress of Bangladesh and said CCCI and WBCC would work together for the development of the private sector. He also hoped to work closely with the chamber to facilitate investment and business of Bangladeshi migrant entrepreneurs.