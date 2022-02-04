BB extends health restrictions on banks till Feb 21

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday extended the tenure of ongoing restriction on banks aimed at controlling the spread of Omicro - a new variant of Covid-19.

Department of offsite Supervision of the central bank issued the fresh circular this time saying the tenure is extended from 7 February to 21 February.

Earlier on January24 the central bank in the wake of rising Omicron infection had issued a circular that asked banks to follow few guidelines in bank operations from the issuing date to 6 February which is expiring on coming Sunday.

The BB in its previous circular asked banks to operate transactions with half manpower based on showing vaccination certificate while performing duties.

The regulator also made another direction to the bankers, office staff, and customers to maintain health safety guidelines and wearing masks mandatory.
























