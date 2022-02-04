‘Govt working on roadmap to raise rice output’



Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque speaking at a view exchange meeting with the journalists at the Ministry's conference room on Thursday.

"The government is formulating roadmap for increasing huge rice production within 1-2 years," he said.

"The price of rice is increasing in the international market regularly. At the same time, demand of rice is increasing in the country every day to meet up our local demand. In this situation, the government has taken up necessary steps to increase food grain production in the country. To ensure it, a roadmap would be prepared and necessary initiatives would be taken," he said while briefing media after a meeting held at his ministry conference room on Thursday.

Dr Razzaque said although the country witnessed record rice production during Aush, Aman and Boro season and even the public sector food stock is also highest in record, the rice price trend is upward and anyhow the price could not be controlled. Even the rice price is going upward during the harvest season on arrival of Aman rice across the country, the minister told the journalists.

So Razzaque said "we have to raise rice production quickly in order to keep the rice price under control of the lower income people." To raise the rice output, he said cultivation and transformation of newly-invented ultra high-yielding inbreed and super hybrid varieties should have to be increased as our arable land is shrinking gradually.

Apart from this, rice cultivation should have to be extended in adverse areas including hilly region, haor and coastal basins and that's why a concrete action will be taken targeting to increase rice output during the next boro, aush and aman seasons.

The government will distribute seed free of cost and fertilizer price also will be reduced aiming to increase rice production, said the minister.

Talking about unstable rice price, the minister said the abnormal price hike of wheat at the international market also has made the situation worsen as per tonne wheat price now reach to 450 US$, up from earlier 230-280 US$. In 2020-21, country's overall wheat import was almost 48 lakh tonnes while it [wheat import] now stands at only 16 lakh tonne till January, during the fiscal year.





