Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 5:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Govt working on roadmap to raise rice output’

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque speaking at a view exchange meeting with the journalists at the Ministry's conference room on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque speaking at a view exchange meeting with the journalists at the Ministry's conference room on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said the government is formulating roadmap for quick increase of rice output considering growing annual demand of the staple food.
"The government is formulating roadmap for increasing huge rice production within 1-2 years," he said.
"The price of rice is increasing in the international market regularly. At the same time, demand of rice is increasing in the country every day to meet up our local demand. In this situation, the government has taken up necessary steps to increase food grain production in the country. To ensure it, a roadmap would be prepared and necessary initiatives would be taken," he said while briefing media after a meeting held at his ministry conference room on Thursday.
Dr Razzaque said although the country witnessed record rice production during  Aush, Aman and Boro season and even the public sector food stock is also highest in record, the rice price trend is upward and anyhow the price could not be controlled. Even the rice price is going upward during the harvest season on arrival of Aman rice across the country, the minister told the journalists.
So Razzaque said "we have to raise rice production quickly in order to keep the rice price under control of the lower income people." To raise the rice output, he said cultivation and transformation of newly-invented ultra high-yielding inbreed and super hybrid varieties should have to be increased as our arable land is shrinking gradually.
Apart from this, rice cultivation should have to be extended in adverse areas including hilly region, haor and coastal basins and that's why a concrete action will be taken targeting to increase rice output during the next boro, aush and aman seasons.
The government will distribute seed free of cost and fertilizer price also will be reduced aiming to increase rice production, said the minister.
Talking about unstable rice price, the minister said the abnormal price hike of wheat at the international market also has made the situation worsen as per tonne wheat price now reach to 450 US$, up from earlier 230-280 US$. In 2020-21, country's overall wheat import was almost 48 lakh tonnes while it [wheat import] now stands at only 16 lakh tonne till January, during the fiscal year.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Railway Co-operative Credit Society
Banking Events
Stocks maintain gaining streak
TCB resumes open market sale for low income people
BSCIC to hold financial management course for entrepreneurs
MetLife in world’s most admired firms list of Fortune magazine
Meghalaya for submarine cable to Shillong from Ctg port
Summit awarded the Power Utility of the Year


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft