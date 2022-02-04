Video
USDA to help BD boost trade on fish, fish products

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
Business Correspondent

Department of Fisheries Director General Kh. Mahbubul Haque and Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project Director Michael J Parr exchange documents after signing a MoU at the Department of Fisheries' building in Dhaka on Thursday.

Department of Fisheries Director General Kh. Mahbubul Haque and Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project Director Michael J Parr exchange documents after signing a MoU at the Department of Fisheries' building in Dhaka on Thursday.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will help Department of Fisheries of Bangladesh to boost trade on fish and fish products according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides in Dhaka on Thursday.
The assistance to the Department of Fisheries will be channelized through the USDA funded Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, which will streamline processes, share trade information about opportunities and requirements for export markets, and to enhance the ability to use scientific methods to ensure food safety and manage risk during importation of goods for this important, export-earning industry.  
 Department of Fisheries Director General Kh. Mahbubul Haque and Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project Director Michael J Parr signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony held at the Department of Fisheries' building in Dhaka, says a press release.
Mr. Parr, representing the USDA programme, expressed his hope that the collective efforts in implementing the MoU activities will expand opportunities for the fisheries industry of Bangladesh and contribute to its continuous economic growth.
Mr. Haque thanked USDA for responding to the Government of Bangladesh's request to assist government agencies and private sector in addressing challenges to trade facilitation. He stated that the next five years are crucial for Bangladesh as the country is graduating from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026 and hopes that the collaboration between the Department of Fisheries and the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project will contribute towards enabling Bangladesh to successfully overcome the challenges of graduation.
The Department of Fisheries is responsible for regulating and promoting the production and national and international trade of fish and fish products as well fish and aquaculture feed. Fisheries officials and scientists inspect import and export consignments, sample and test products, and monitor fish production and storage facilities to provide necessary certifications and licenses.
The Bangladesh Trade Facilitation project is a USDA-funded, demand-driven technical assistance project which is partnering with the Government of Bangladesh in implementing the Category-C measures of the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement, which cover the trade of agricultural products, including fisheries.
The project aims to expand regional and international trade in agricultural goods by addressing systemic constraints to agricultural trade; simplifying and automating trade procedures; harmonizing processes; improving the capacity of government agencies, laboratories; and developing the cold chain system by fostering private and public investment in cold storage facilities and temperature-controlled logistics.


