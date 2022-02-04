Video
Exports rose by 30.34pc to $29.55b in July-January

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Business Correspondent

The country's export earnings in the July-January period of the current financial year 2021-22 grew by 30.34 per cent to $29.55 billion from $22.67 billion in the same period of FY 2020-21 based on an extraordinary export performance by readymade garment.
Exporters said demand for RMG in the United States (US) and European Union (EU) surge after the second wave of Covid as their economies were able to contain the outbreak through mass vaccination programmes.
They said Bangladesh's export earnings growth would continue in the coming months as both the prices and work orders increased.
Export earnings in January 2022 increased by 41.13 per cent year-on-year to $4.85 billion from $3.43 billion in the same month of 2021, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released on Thursday.
RMG exports in the seven months of FY22 grew by 30.3 per cent to $23.98 billion from $18.40 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Export earnings of woven garments increased by 27.23 per cent to $10.71 billion in July-January of FY22 from $8.41 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Earnings from knitwear export in the seven months increased by 32.89 per cent to $13.27 billion from $9.98 billion in the same period of FY21.
Export earnings witnessed a significant rise as both the prices of RMG products and quantity of orders increased in the last few months, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan.
He said unit prices of RMG products increased mainly due to the price hike of raw materials and high freight charges. Faruque said the demand for apparel products increased in the global market as the pandemic situation improved in the western countries.
Export earnings from leather and leather goods in July-January of FY22 grew by 29.66 per cent to $682.74 million from $526.58 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Earnings from leather-footwear exports in the seven months increased by 25.79 per cent to $414.52 million from $329.53 million while other leather products fetched $183.43 million from $133.49 million with a 37.41 per cent growth in the period.
Export earnings from jute and jute goods in July-January fell by 9.13 per cent to $695.73 million from $765.63 million in the same period of FY21. Earnings from export of home textile increased by 30.1 per cent to $831.31 million in the seven month from $638.96 million in the same period of FY21.
Earnings from export of agricultural products in July-January period increased by 26.63 per cent to $748.99 million from $591.49 million in the same period of the past fiscal year.
Export of engineering products grew by 58.09 per cent to $489.4 million from $309.57 million in the seven months of FY22 Export earnings from frozen and live fish grew by 22.6 per cent to $377.94 million compared with $339.02 million. It shot up by 40.24 per cent to $294.94 million in the seven months of FY22.


