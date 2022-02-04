BB asks Agrani Bank to exercise caution as lead financier

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked Agrani Bank, the lead arranger of a six-bank syndicated loan to a gold refinery to be set up by Bashundhara Group, to include more banks in the financing.

The central bank's instruction came after Agrani Bank applied to the central bank for a no-objection to issue the syndicated loan to the gold refinery in violation of a single borrower exposure limit.

The six banks - Agrani Bank, Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank and Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) and private commercial bank EXIM Bank - were planning to issue Tk 4,300 crore in loans to set up the country's first-ever gold refinery.

BB officials said that the central bank is withholding a no-objection certificate for the project financing in order to keep the risk at the minimum.

The inclusion of more banks along with the existing six banks would allow the banks to finance the project being within the BB's allowable limit, the central bank suggested Agrani Bank.

According to the proposal, Agrani Bank had planned to issue Tk 950 crore in loans, Sonali Bank Tk 1,000 crore, Janata Bank Tk 1,000 crore, Rupali Bank Tk 500 crore, BDBL Tk 250 crore and EXIM Bank Tk 600 crore to set up the gold refinery.

Asked about what would be the banks' plan to finance the gold refinery after the BB's rejection to allow lending beyond the allowable single borrower exposure limit, Agrani Bank managing director and chief executive officer Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam told The Daily Observer on Thursday that they would review their proposal.

'We will request the central bank to reconsider our proposal as we think our calculation was right in terms of being within the allowable limit,' Shams said. If the BB's calculation appears accurate, the banks will adjust to bring the total lending within the limit, he said.

A BB official said excessive lending to a small number of business groups mounted risks of the banking sector. Due to the growing risk of the banking sector, the central bank in January 2022 tightened the single borrower exposure limit.

In July 2021, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued guidelines on issuing enlistment to gold refinery companies to import raw gold ore or semi-refined gold ore. Under the guidelines, the central bank authorised Bashundhara Group to import raw gold ore or semi-refined gold ore.

Prior to the BB's approval, Bashundhara secured the commerce ministry's approval to set up a gold refinery plant in the country. Bashundhara Group has estimated the cost to set up the refinery at Tk 5,790 crore.

















