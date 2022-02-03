Video
Thursday, 3 February, 2022
Fire at Sk Russel Complex doused

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

Firefighters have successfully doused the fire which broke out at Sheikh Russel Complex near Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday.
Sources at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said the blaze started at the solar panel board on the third floor of the complex around 11:25am, creating panic among people.
On information, two fire tenders were pressed into service and it extinguished the blaze around 12:20pm. However, what caused the fire could not be known immediately.  Fortunately, no casualties were reported.



