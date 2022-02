Japani Hannan charge-sheeted

Police submitted charge-sheet against thirteen people, including Awami League leader Japani Hannan, in a case filed for killing businessman Abdur Rashid of capital's Dakshin Khan.

Inspector Azizul Haque Miah of Dakshin Khan Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet, said ASI Bilal Hossin.

The other charge sheeted accused are Japani Hannan's son Ikramul Islam, his brother Shafiqul Islam, Al Amin Pradhan Zahurul Islam Ripon, Khorshed Alam, Mosharraf Hossain, Nurun Nabi, Shabuz, Habibur Rahman, Shajal, Dala Miah and Malek.