No food crisis in country: Sadhan

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday said that there is no crisis of food in the country now. But, it is now the major challenge to ensure safe food for the people. The government is working sincerely to ensure food safety and safe food to all the people.

He made the remark while addressing a function at BIAM auditorium in Dhaka organized by the Food Ministry on the occasion of the National Safe Food Day.

Food Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum chaired the discussion meeting while Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) Chairman Abdul Kaiyum Sarker also spoke the programme.

Putting emphasis on remaining alert on the safety and standard of the food, Sadhan Majumder said, "Though farmers have been growing safe foods following the guidelines properly, it can become unsafe in any stage to reach to the hands of consumers. So, we must have to remain alert on the issues. To ensure providing safe food to all consumers, it is urgent to create awareness and willingness."

He also mentioned the initiatives of the BFSA including its research, awareness building activities and drives against the errant traders providing unsafe food to the people.











