Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No food crisis in country: Sadhan

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday said that there is no crisis of food in the country now. But, it is now the major challenge to ensure safe food for the people. The government is working sincerely to ensure food safety and safe food to all the people.
He made the remark while addressing a function at BIAM auditorium in Dhaka organized by the Food Ministry on the occasion of the National Safe Food Day.
Food Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum chaired the discussion meeting while Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) Chairman Abdul Kaiyum Sarker also spoke the programme.
Putting emphasis on remaining alert on the safety and standard of the food, Sadhan Majumder said, "Though farmers have been growing safe foods following the guidelines properly, it can become unsafe in any stage to reach to the hands of consumers. So, we must have to remain alert on the issues. To ensure providing safe food to all consumers, it is urgent to create awareness and willingness."
He also mentioned the initiatives of the BFSA including its research, awareness building activities and drives against the errant traders providing unsafe food to the people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire at Sk Russel Complex doused
Japani Hannan charge-sheeted
Suspension of dialysis service at NIKDU puts patients in distress
No food crisis in country: Sadhan
Mobile court soon to imprison DSCC canal grabbers: Taposh
2 hospitalized with dengue
Prof Samad new convener of DU Blue Panel
3 DU BCL activists expelled  over torturing student


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft