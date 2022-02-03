Mobile court soon to imprison DSCC canal grabbers: Taposh



DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inspects the Shyampur Canal cleaning programme in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

The mobile court will be authorized to even imprison those who have grabbed the canals of DSCC area, he said on Wednesday.

He was inspecting the Shampur Canal cleaning programme as part of the weekly inspection activities.

Canal grabbing is a big problem for the city dwellers. "We will mete out tougher punishment to the grabbers in future. If necessary, we will imprison them through mobile court," said Sheikh Taposh.

Referring to the long-term plan for canal conservation, DSCC Mayor said, "Our goal is to create an aesthetic environment around the canals by preserving and maintaining canal permanently."

Mentioning that initiatives have been taken for the removal of canal waste, Sheikh Tapas said, "We have submitted a project to the Planning Commission. I hope, if this project is passed, it will be possible to solve the water-logging of the capital permanently."

Sheikh Taposh also said all the canals in the DSCC area would be demarcated and permanent boundaries built on the bank of the canals.

"We are constantly working against the illegal occupants," said Mayor Taposh and added, "The life of the people of Dhaka is becoming a nightmare for various problems. We are working to resolve these problems as soon as possible."









