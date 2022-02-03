Video
Home Back Page

2 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

In the last 24 hours, two new dengue patients were admitted to the hospital. Both the patients are residents of Dhaka.
Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room of the Health Department gave the information on Wednesday.
Three patients are currently being treated at various hospitals across the country for dengue fever. Of these, two are in Dhaka and one is in outside Dhaka. According to official reports, 127 people have been infected with dengue since the beginning of the year.


« PreviousNext »

