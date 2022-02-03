Prof Samad new convener of DU Blue Panel

Prof Md Abdus Samad, Dean of the Faculty of Science, has been nominated as the convener of the Blue Panel, an Awami League backed teachers' association of Dhaka University (DU).

He was nominated for the post at a meeting of the organization at the University Club on Tuesday night. Earlier, he was the acting convener of the organization.

Besides, Prof Md Akram Hossain, Provost of the Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Md Abdur Rahim, Associate Professor of the Department of Islamic History and Culture were nominated joint conveners at the meeting.

Among them, Prof Akram Hossain is serving as the treasurer of DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) while Abdur Rahim is an Assistant Proctor of the university and the Joint General Secretary of the (DUTA). According to the decision of the meeting, the committee will be in charge for the next one year, said Prof Abdus Samad.









