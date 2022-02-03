Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Prof Samad new convener of DU Blue Panel

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
DU Correspondent

Prof Md Abdus Samad, Dean of the Faculty of Science, has been nominated as the convener of the Blue Panel, an Awami League backed teachers' association of Dhaka University (DU).
He was nominated for the post at a meeting of the organization at the University Club on Tuesday night. Earlier, he was the acting convener of the organization.
Besides, Prof Md Akram Hossain, Provost of the Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Md Abdur Rahim, Associate Professor of the Department of Islamic History and Culture were nominated joint conveners at the meeting.
Among them, Prof Akram Hossain is serving as the treasurer of DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) while Abdur Rahim is an Assistant Proctor of the university and the Joint General Secretary of the (DUTA). According to the decision of the meeting, the committee will be in charge for the next one year, said Prof Abdus Samad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire at Sk Russel Complex doused
Japani Hannan charge-sheeted
Suspension of dialysis service at NIKDU puts patients in distress
No food crisis in country: Sadhan
Mobile court soon to imprison DSCC canal grabbers: Taposh
2 hospitalized with dengue
Prof Samad new convener of DU Blue Panel
3 DU BCL activists expelled  over torturing student


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft